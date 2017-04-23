Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar, says will take up matter with PM Modi

Palanisami addressing the media with protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Palanisami addressing the media with protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami met the protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning and said he will take the demands of the farmers up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also urged the farmers to end their protest. “I will take up with PM the demands put forward by the farmers. I urge the farmers to end this protest,” Palaniswami was quoted as saying by ANI.

P Ayyakkannu, who has been leading the protest, also addressed the media in presence of the CM and said the farmers needed immediate loan waivers especially as recently, farmers in Uttar Pradesh received loan waivers. “We want immediate loan waiver for farmers. Recently UP government also waived off farmer loans, we also want it,” Ayyakkannu said.

Palanisami with farmers at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Palanisami with farmers at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

He also said that Palaniswami had ensured that a meeting with PM Modi will take place but until then, the protests will continue. “TN CM has promised us that he will ensure our meeting with PM, till then we will continue our protest,” he said.

In a desperate bid to draw the attention of the Prime Minister, the farmers, who have been protesting here over a month, on Saturday threatened to drink urine. Ayyakkannu said since there was no water in the state, they will drink urine instead. Their bid was foiled by the Delhi police. The farmers had previously used human skulls in their protest and protested naked in front of the Prime Minister’s house. The farmers claimed the skulls were of those farmers who had committed suicide previously. They have also worn sarees, shaved their heads and faces and even conducted mock funerals to garner the attention of politicians.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 8:54 am

