Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces relief to kin of nine dead in boat mishap

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to the families of nine persons who drowned when the private boat in which they were travelling capsized in the Bay of Bengal. Nine persons drowned while 11 others were rescued in the mishap that occurred mid-sea off Manapadu beach in Tuticorin on Sunday, an official release said. Those rescued were admitted to various private and government hospitals, it said.

Expressing condolences, Palaniswami said Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. On taking up relief and rescue operations, the release said the chief minister has directed the Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur S Raju to monitor the process. Medical officers in the region have been directed to provide best treatment to the injured, the release added.