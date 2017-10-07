Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami expresses grief over death of army man in chopper crash

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami on Saturday expressed grief over the death of an army man hailing from the state who was killed along with six other military personnel after the Mi-17 helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. “I was deeply pained to hear the demise of E Balaji hailing from Tamil Nadu in an helicopter crash yesterday,” he said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

The chief minister in a statement said he had issued orders to grant Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased. Sepoys E Balaji and H N Deka along with five IAF personnel were killed when the Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed around 7 pm after getting airborne from a helipad North of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

