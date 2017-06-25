Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister K Palaniswami opens Porur flyover

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (PTI/File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (PTI/File Photo)

The long awaited Porur flyover on Sunday was declared open for the public by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who christened it ‘Bharat Ratna Puratchi Thalaivar MGR’ flyover in the name of AIADMK Founder M G Ramachandran. The Rs 54 crore 505-metre long flyover connecting Kodambakkam Sriperumbudur-Mount Poonamallee Road will help motorists reduce the duration of the journey.

In a brief speech, Palaniswami flayed the previous government for taking up construction work on the flyover without acquiring the land. “The previous administration commenced the construction of flyover without acquiring the land”, he said without naming the DMK government. “It was when AIADMK stormed back into power in 2011 that the late (Chief Minister Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) Jayalalithaa issued orders to complete construction after acquiring the land”, he said.

Even after land was acquired the work got further delayed as no contractors came forward, the Chief Minister said. “Fresh tenders were issued for Rs 54 crore to replace the existing metro water pipes connecting the region. After these were replaced, contruction work commenced and today the flyover has been opened for the public”, he said.

