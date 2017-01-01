Tamil Nadu Chief Minister greets, President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Governor on new year

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today greeted President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on the occasion of new year. In identical, separate messages to Mukherjee and Ansari, he said, “On behalf of the Government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I wish you a Happy New Year, 2017. May God Almighty give you the strength to continue to serve the Nation with dedication.”

Greeting the Prime Minister in another message, he said, “we look forward to the nation marching forward on the road to growth and prosperity under your leadership.”

To governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, he also sent a bouquet of flowers and said,”I wish to convey my hearty New Year greetings and take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to you.”

Later, he spoke with Rao over phone and greeted him and the latter thanked and reciprocated the new year wishes, a government release here said.