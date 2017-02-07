Elangovan takes dig at Sasikala’s ‘back door’ entry to CM post

Former TNCC president E V K S Elangovan on Monday took a dig at the ‘back door’ entry of V K Sasikala for the post of Chief Minister, saying only those elected by voters should occupy the chair and the development does not augur well for Tamil Nadu. (Source: PTI Photo) Former TNCC president E V K S Elangovan on Monday took a dig at the ‘back door’ entry of V K Sasikala for the post of Chief Minister, saying only those elected by voters should occupy the chair and the development does not augur well for Tamil Nadu. (Source: PTI Photo)

Former TNCC president E V K S Elangovan on Monday took a dig at the ‘back door’ entry of V K Sasikala for the post of Chief Minister, saying only those elected by voters should occupy the chair and the development does not augur well for Tamil Nadu. “Only those elected by the people should occupy the chair of the Chief Minister and not come through the back door. This development does not augur well for the state” he told reporters at nearby Pollachi.

Elangovan opined that hardcore and loyal AIADMK workers and people of Tamil Nadu would not accept Sasikala as Chief Minister. Only those holding some posts in the party and senior party leaders wanted her in that post, he said.

He said the AIADMK would lose badly in the coming civic polls and added that the DMK-Congress alliance would continue for that election.