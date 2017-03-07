Tamil Nadu: CBI seeks 4 months more to complete probe in DSP suicide case

The CBI, investigating the alleged suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishnupriya, today filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court seeking four months more to complete the probe in the case. Vishnupriya was found hanging in her residence-cum -office at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on September 18, 2015. Her father Ravi and one of her batchmates had levelled charges of harassment by her superiors in connection with a case related to the murder of Dalit youth V Gokulraj, which she was probing.

The court had last year transferred the investigation to CBI from the state CB-CID. A single judge had declined to transfer the probe to CBI against which the DSP’s father had filed an appeal.

The court had stipulated a period of three months time for the completion of the investigation to CBI.

The CBI in its affidavit today submitted that records with regard to the case were received from CB-CID only on November 14 last year.

It said the case was progressing smoothly.

All efforts are being made to ascertain the truth, the affidavit said and sought a further four months’ time for completing the probe.