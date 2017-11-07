Cartoonist G Bala gets bail, collector counters inaction charges on Facebook

G Bala is one of the most popular cartoonists in the state with over 65,000 followers on Facebook. G Bala is one of the most popular cartoonists in the state with over 65,000 followers on Facebook.

A day after he was picked up by the crime branch wing of Tamil Nadu police over a cartoon allegedly ‘demeaning’ Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and two senior officials, cartoonist Bala (36) was granted bail by a judicial magistrate court in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The cartoon shows the collector, police commissioner and Chief Minister standing around a burning child, naked, with their eyes lowered, and holding currency notes in front of their private parts.

After being picked up from Chennai, based on a complaint filed by District Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Bala was brought to Tirunelveli by road.

After his release, Bala told mediapersons the police tried to re-arrest him on Monday. “Due to the intervention of my lawyers, they couldn’t. I made that cartoon out of pain I felt for the killing of an entire family who did not get justice. In the past, I have been critical of DMK leader M Karunanidhi and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa too. But I was not harassed in any way. No criticism is tolerated by this government which is a benami of the Narendra Modi government,” said Bala. “I thank my friends and the media who supported me. I will continue to draw cartoons with much more strength.”

Under fire for filing the complaint against Bala, Tirunelveli collector Nanduri has come out with a Facebook post responding to allegations that he failed to act in the immolation incident. He said he took action as per procedures.

Regarding Bala’s arrest, he said, “Everyone has the right to express and even criticise. I won’t even deny that and I myself enjoyed many of the cartoons. But there is a limit for creativity and freedom of expression. One can’t levy baseless allegations of corruption and publish defamatory and obscene cartoons in the name of freedom.”

He said the facts in the immolation incident were not as portrayed by the media. “Preliminary inquiry both by the police and revenue officials revealed that the victims borrowed from more than 10 persons in that village and were in huge debt.”

“So why did the couple along with kids commit suicide? Could be due to mounting debt and pressure to repay or was it a threat that misfired?… The police have to investigate and find out what exactly happened,” it added.

