Tamil Nadu BJP chief named BPCL’s non-official director

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to appoint BJP Tamil Nadu state president Tamilisai Soundararajan as the non-official director

on the board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

A medical professional-turned-politician and daughter of veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, Tamilisai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the new responsibility.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said the new assignment is going to be a new area for her. “I will study the petroleum and power sector to deliver the best. I see PM Modi’s decisions equal to Thirukkural, which defines the right persons for the service. I thank him and our party president for this,” she said.

