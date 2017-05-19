Tamil Nadu: Assembly session will be convened soon, says CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Source: Reuters) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Source: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said that the State Assembly would be convened soon. Replying to a specific question on the demand from various political parties to hold the Assembly session, he told reporters here that the House would be convened soon.

The Chief Minister, however, refused to take questions on politics, stating that he had come to attend a government function, to inaugurate the two-day annual flower show.

Responding to the demand from the local MP and MLAs in the district, Palaniswami said the government would modernise the central bus stand here at a cost of Rs two crore.

Similarly, the government would sanction Rs eight crore for the development of Botanical Gardens here, he said.

Earlier, speaking after inaugurating the 121st Annual Flower Show at Botanical Gardens, Palaniswami confined his address to various development schemes initiated by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, claiming that they had changed the face of Nilgiris district.

He lauded the organisers for creating a 25 feet by 26 feet replica of Mahabalipuram Temple from different types of flowers, which would a major attraction at the show.

Palaniswami also distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 5.76 crore to 145 women SHGs at the function.

