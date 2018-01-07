Tamil Nadu Assembly session to commence tomorrow

The ongoing transport strike by trade unions and impact of Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district are some of the matters that are expected to be in focus as the Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins tomorrow. The session will begin with a customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. This will be the first session for Purohit after assuming charge as Tamil Nadu Governor in October.

The session would also witness sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran making his debut in the Assembly after having won the December 21 Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes against E Madhusudhanan of AIADMK. This will also be the first session after Speaker P Dhanapal disqualified 18 rival AIADMK MLAs supporting Dhinakaran, for revolting against Chief Minister K Palaniswami in August last year.

These MLAs had met the then governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and said they had lost confidence in the Chief Minister, a day after the formal merger of the two factions led by Palaniswami and then rebel leader and now Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on August 21. According to a government notification, the Governor has summoned the Assembly to meet on January 8 at 10 am.

The duration of the session will be decided by the House’s Business Advisory Committee, later tomorrow.

