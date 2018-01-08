TN Assembly session begins; Claiming AIADMK is in minority, DMK, Congress MLAs stage walkout

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarila Purohit delivers his maiden address in the House. Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami (L) and deputy CM O Panneerselvam (C) are seated in the front row. (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfOPS) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarila Purohit delivers his maiden address in the House. Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami (L) and deputy CM O Panneerselvam (C) are seated in the front row. (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfOPS)

The first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session witnessed drama, as DMK leaders staged a walkout in the middle of Governor Banwarila Purohit’s maiden address in the House. Following the disqualification of 18 MLAs from the ruling AIADMK, Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin said the government did not have the requisite numbers to remain in power, reported news agency ANI.

Leading the charge, Stalin raised slogans and staged a walkout along with other DMK and Congress MLAs and the lone IUML legislator. The Governor later addressed the remaining MLAs, reported PTI.

The session began today amid a state-wide transportation strike over revision of wages for workers. The indefinite strike, which began last week, is being held by 17 trade unions. The DMK is expected to raise this issue, among several others, including Cyclone Ockhi, this session.

The session also saw sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran make his debut in the Assembly. (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfOPS)

The session also saw sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran make his debut in the Assembly. He had won a seat to the House from the RK Nagar constituency, which went to polls on December 21, 2017. He won by a margin of 40,000 votes against AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan.

The duration of the ongoing session is expected to be decided today, reported PTI.

