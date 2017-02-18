Tamil Nadu Assembly ruckus: People watched AIADMK rival faction work against Jayalalithaa govt, says CM Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers at Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI2_16_2017_000262B) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers at Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI2_16_2017_000262B)

After winning the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said the day revealed the true supporters of ‘Amma’, the late chief minister of the state and party supremo J Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami lamented how everybody watched the rival faction of AIADMK, the supporters of O Panneerselvam, work against ‘Amma’s govt’, the AIADMK.

He further said, a party which had been nurtured by Jayalalithaa, was ignored by some and they wanted to unseat this government by allegedly joining hands with DMK. “Everybody watched how rival faction (#OPS camp) worked against Amma’s govt; This day brought forward real Amma supporters,” he said.

Earlier in the day he had said, the vow taken by V K Sasikala has been fulfilled. “The vow taken by our party’s General Secretary V K Sasikala has been fulfilled,” he said as party cadres raised slogans “Chinnama Vaazhga!” at the MGR memorial, hailing Sasikala. He was apparently referring to Sasikala’s earlier assertion that Jayalalithaa’s government would continue in the state. Palaniswami, flanked by his ministers and senior party leaders, paid floral tributes at the memorials of party founder M G Ramachandran and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami won a resounding majority with 122 AIADMK MLAs supporting him during the vote of confidence after those of the DMK were evicted and its allies staged a noisy walkout. Together they accounted for 98 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. Palaniswami’s rival O Panneerselvam could muster support of only 11 MLAs. The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following tempestuous scenes during which the opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, a demand rejected outright by Speaker Dhanapal.

