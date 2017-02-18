Tables, chairs broken, mics yanked, Speaker gheraoed: All the drama that happened during TN floor test

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo) The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

High drama and violence ensued in the Tamil Nadu Assembly earlier today during the confidence motion moved by chief minister E Palaniswamy to prove the majority of the government. Although the media was denied access to the proceedings in the Assembly, visuals of chaos were later telecast on television channels. The uproar in the Assembly was mainly due to opposition parties like the DMK and the Congress demanding that the vote be postponed after their request for a secret ballot was rejected by the Speaker. Citing Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s 15-day time period to garner support, opposition members questioned the hasty nature of the proceedings.

The DMK raised slogans in the House, challenging the Speaker’s decision to continue with the vote. DMK MLAs gheraoed Speaker P Dhanapal, apart from breaking his table, throwing chairs, tearing papers and flinging his microphone across the floor. DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna climbed on the bench, demanding a secret ballot. DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam sat on the Speaker’s chair in protest.

Although he didn’t participate, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said, “Democracy will be fulfilled, only when secret ballot voting is done.” He too questioned the hurry in which the vote proceedings are being conducted.

Even though Speaker Dhanapal assured MLAs that adequate security will be given, he was forced to adjourn the house and was escorted out by marshals. Dhanapal refused a secret ballot, and had suggested a division of votes instead.

In Indian parliamentary procedure, a division of the Assembly is done to get a better sense of the House than a voice vote. In this case a voice vote would have been chaotic and for certain, challenged later. The MLAs have now been divided into six groups and the leader of each group will vote instead of individual legislators. Incidentally, the method has been in use since Roman times when, at Westminster, there are separate division lobbies for the “Ayes” and “Noes” to facilitate physical division.

The Assembly was adjourned till 1 pm following the uproar and then later reconvened.

In the 234-member Assembly — down to 231 without the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK head M Karunanidhi and speaker P Dhanapal — a majority of 116 is needed.

