TN floor test live updates: E Palaniswamy reaches secretariat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy will be given the opportunity today on the floor of the state Assembly to prove the majority of his government. Though Palaniswamy was given 15 days by governor in-charge C Vidyasagar Rao to garner numbers, he decided to seek the vote of confidence on Saturday itself. While the House has a strength of 235, Palaniswamy, who belongs to the Sasikala faction, claims to have the support of 124 party MLAs.

10:07 am: Congress MLAs reach Tamil Nadu assembly ahead of the Floor Test.

10:06 am: I strongly appeal, atleast speaker should permit secret ballot. To some extent, MLAs will be free to exercise their franchise: BV Acharya

10:04 am: They’re not given opportunity,huddled together in a resort with other MLAs. Where is the chance of any free thinking, deliberation. Governor should have brought in President’s rule for at least 2-3 months so that normalcy prevails, and MLAs are free, not under threat: BV Acharya

(Source: ANI) (Source: ANI)

10:00: am: You can’t say it is a vote exercised by them (MLAs who stayed in resort) out of their free will: BV Acharya, special PP in Sasikala DA case.

9:56 pm: MK Stalin has reached state assembly to attend special session in Tamil Nadu.

9:46 am: Visuals from Tamil Nadu assembly’s entrance, floor test to take place today at the special session.

Visuals from #TamilNadu assembly’s entrance, #floortest to take place today at the special session pic.twitter.com/yuEF8wXU72 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

9:42 am: DMK working president MK Stalin leaves for assembly to attend special session.

(ANI/File photo) (ANI/File photo)

9:15 am: The chief minister has reached the secretariat for the floor test. It is scheduled at 11 am.

#TamilNadu: Barricading, Heavy police deployment outside TN secretariat ahead of floor test. pic.twitter.com/tytdpOBmC0 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

Amma’s legacy rests on abled shlders of OPS, this will be driving force to vote,not temporary confinement of brainwashing: M Pandiarajan pic.twitter.com/Blk9PxYdC5 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

We don’t think we are in single digit. We believe 135 people should vote for us: M Pandiarajan,Former TN Minister & OPS supporter #FloorTest pic.twitter.com/mgeaL5hV2D — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

BACKGROUND

Palaniswamy took oath as the chief minister of the state and was given 15 days to prove majority by the governor after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK general secretary, in the Disproportionate Assets case and sentenced her to four years in jail. Before her conviction, Sasikala’s road to the chief minister’s office was blocked by former chief minister O Panneerselvam who raised a banner of rebellion. Panneerselvam, who currently has the support of just 10 party MLAs, had presented himself as the choice of late J Jayalalithaa for the chief minister’s post.

