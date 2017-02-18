Kamal Haasan mocks TN MLAs, tells people to ‘welcome them with respect they deserve’

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami won the trust vote on Saturday, actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter mocking the MLAs for their actions in the state Assembly. The actor asked the people to receive their respective MLAs ‘with the respect they deserve back home.’

The House earlier today was the site of violence and angry protests by both opposition DMK MLAs as well as the leaders of the ruling party. The DMK MLAs had initially, along with the OPS faction, demanded a secret ballot and later deferral of the trust vote, both of which were denied by the Speaker. The MLAs then went on a rampage breaking chairs and tables, yanking microphones and gheraoing the Speaker. Later, after the House reconvened at 3 pm, the Speaker ordered the expulsion of the DMK MLAs which again resulted in clashes with marshals. DMK leader MK Stalin said he was manhandled and his shirt torn off.

In another tweet, Haasan said, “There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy.” Haasan also said he had seen Congress MLAs, who were previously with the ADMK, walk away with bunch of plucked microphones. He tweeted, “I’ve seen MLAs of d then ADMK now Cong. walk away with bunch of plucked microphones .The English TV anchors were too young 2 remember.We do.”

Taking a jibe at the media, Haasan tweeted, “Media’ll have to use less hyperbole. We have seen worst things happen in TN assembly. Why are lazy couch revolters (incld. I) so shocked now?”

The Palaniswami government won the confidence vote in the assembly by a 122-11 margin after much chaos and scuffle in the House. Panneerselvam could muster only 11 votes, ending the prolonged stalemate triggered by his rebellion and by conviction of AIADMK chief V K Sasikala after being elected the Legislature Party leader. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, while appointing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief minister after he was propped by Sasikala, had given him 15 days time to prove his majority.

