Tamil Nadu: Another girl ends life over NEET failure

Apparently upset over her inability to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, a girl allegedly committed suicide here, the second medical aspirant to end her life in Tamil Nadu this week. Subasri who could only score 24 in the NEET for medical courses was feeling very depressed in the past few days and hanged herself in her house here last night, police said.

Her parents broke open the door of the room and rushed her to a hospital where she died without responding to treatment this morning. The death of Subasri comes days after 19-year old Prateebha, academically ‘bright’ daughter of a farmhand, allegedly ended her life in Villupuram district after failing to clear the NEET, setting off a political blame game over the test.

Opposition parties led by DMK raised Prateebha’s death in the ongoing assembly session while its leader M K Stalin urged chief ministers of other southern states and West Bengal to oppose the NEET saying it discriminated against non-Hindi speaking students.

The state government has said it continued to oppose NEET and recalled its efforts to secure an exemption for Tamil Nadu such as adopting resolutions in the assembly in this regard.

Police said Subasri who was nurturing an ambition to join MBBS scored only 907 marks out of 1200 in the Class XII exam but was hopeful of clearing the NEET as she had attended coaching classes.

But, the poor marks in the NEET shocked and saddened her and she was feeling very anguished since then, they said.

Subasri’s father Kannan, a transport corporation employee, and mother had tried to pacify her and asked her not to worry and tried to divert her attention by taking her outside, including a temple, they said.

But she felt very ashamed and depressed. She went inside her room last night when her mother was cooking and hanged herself, they said, adding her body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem today.

State Transport Minister M R Vijaya Baskar visited the bereaved family and offered his condolences. Kannan said his daughter was dreaming to study medicine and offer service to the poor. Despite her hard work, she could not clear NEET, he said.

This is the third suicide of a student over NEET in Tamil Nadu since last year. Anitha, a Dalit girl from Ariyalur, ended her life for failing to clear the NEET last year.

