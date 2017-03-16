Tamil Nadu allots Rs 75 crore for second edition of Global Investors Meet

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 75 crore for conducting the second edition of its flagship Global Investors Meet, scheduled to be held in the next financial year, Finance Minister D Jayakumar said Thursday. The government conducted its first ever Global Investors Meet in September 2015 under the leadership of then Chief Minister the late J Jayalalithaa. An amount of Rs 100 crore was allotted then.

In the first edition of Global Investors Meet conducted in September 2015, the government said it had signed 98 Memorandum of Understandings, attracting investments of Rs 2.42 lakh crore, generating employment to 4.70 lakh persons.

While presenting the budget for 2017-18, Jayakumar said, “As already planned, the next Global Investors Meet will be held during 2017-18 to attract further industrial investment and Rs 75 crore has been provided for this purpose”.

