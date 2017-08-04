Working towards merger of AIADMK factions, very soon you’ll hear good news: TTV Dinakaran

Tamil Nadu politics: Dinakaran, who spent days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a case of alleged attempt to bribe Election Commission officials before release on bail, will likely reach out to his supporters in AIADMK in an effort to unite the party. Tamil Nadu politics: Dinakaran, who spent days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a case of alleged attempt to bribe Election Commission officials before release on bail, will likely reach out to his supporters in AIADMK in an effort to unite the party.

Breaking his 60-day silence, T T V Dinakaran, AIADMK’s controversial deputy general secretary, on Friday said AIADMK party office is his office and that nobody can stop him from going there. In a statement to the news agency ANI, Dinakaran said in Chennai today: “AIADMK party office is my office and no body can stop me from going there. I will go to the office tomorrow. ” He further added: “We are working towards the merger of factions, very soon you will hear a good news, it could be even before October 17.”

Dinakaran, who is in Chennai after meeting his aunt and AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in Bengaluru jail, had said on Thursday that Sasikala had asked him to “wait and watch” for two months before taking any steps to unite the faction-ridden party. Dinakaran, who spent days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a case of alleged attempt to bribe Election Commission officials before release on bail, will likely reach out to his supporters in AIADMK in an effort to unite the party. Also Read: Dinakaran set to step back from sidelines

Earlier on Wednesday, Dinakaran met V K Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru, and had said that he enquired about her health and discussed party affairs with her. The developments come months after former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, opposed to the idea of Sasikala taking over the reins following J Jayalalithaa’s death, split from the faction then with her. Subsequently, the present ruling faction, led by incumbent CM Edappadi Palaniswami, also tried to sideline the Sasikala family, including Dinakaran, although Palaniswami himself has not spoken openly against the family.

