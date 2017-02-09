Top stories at 9 pm, Feb 9: AIADMK crisis deepens, India requests Mallya’s extradition, Kohli’s ton give India edge

Here are the top five stories at 9 pm on Thursday. Here are the top five stories at 9 pm on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu governor reached Chennai amid AIADMK crisis, meets Pannerselvam, Sasikala

Amid continuing political crisis in AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao arrived in Chennai and met the two warring factions of O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Thursday evening. Panneerselvam talked to reporters after the meeting and said that he was assured that, “justice will be delivered and truth will prevail.” Sasikala, who visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial right before the meeting, did not address the media. The Raj Bhawan too hasn’t divulged any details about the meetings with the two leaders. (read more)

MEA requests UK High Commission to extradite Vijay Mallya



The Ministry of External Affairs said that India handed over a request made by the CBI for extraditing absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya’s to the United Kingdom High Commission in New Delhi. Asserting that India has a “legitimate” case against Mallya, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said if an extradition request is honoured, it shows their “sensitivity towards our concerns”. (read more)

India rubbishes Pak claims of ‘secret nuclear city’

Hours after Pakistan claimed India is building a ‘secret nuclear city’, the MEA refuted the neighbouring country’s allegations and termed it baseless. MEA’s response comes after Pakistan said India has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region. Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed concern over ‘Indian defence buildup’. (read more)

Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay tons put India in charge against Bangladesh

An insatiable Virat Kohli smashed his 16th Test century and Murali Vijay registered his ninth to steer India to a commanding 356 for three against Bangladesh on the opening day of a one-off Test in Hyderabad on Thursday. Kohli was on 111 at stumps, his fifth 50-plus score in the last seven Test innings, helping put India, currently the top-ranked Test team, on course for a big first innings total. (read more)

Jagdish Tytler asked to appear in court on CBI plea for lie detection test in ’84 riots case



Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been directed by a Delhi court to appear before it tomorrow on a CBI plea seeking permission to conduct lie detection test on him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Besides Tytler, CBI has also sought conduct of the test on arms dealer Abhishek Verma. The case pertains to death of three Sikhs in the aftermath of the riots that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (read more)

