In boost to Panneerselvam, veteran AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan joins OPS camp

As the AIADMK power struggle shows no signs of easing, caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam received a shot in the arm after veteran leader and party spokesperson Ponnaiyan joined the OPS camp on Saturday. The development comes hours after Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Pandiarajan extended his support to Panneerselvam. Earlier in the day, two party MPs Ashok Kumar and PR Sundaram had also offered their support to Panneerselvam, giving a setback to VK Sasikala, who is trying to stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, Sasikala met her MLAs at the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur where they have been allegedly corralled into, in order to prevent any horse trading ahead of a probable floor test to prove majority. On the other hand, Raj Bhavan delayed its decision, plunging the state into uncertainty and prompting speculation around the possibility of Central rule. On Friday, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao was said to be still weighing his options and his office said “he has not sent any report either to the Ministry of Home Affairs or to the President of India” as was being reported by some in the media.

Sasikala is facing a rebellion led by O Panneerselvam who claims to have been forced out of office.

