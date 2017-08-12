MK Stalin fishing in troubled waters: BJP on his ‘no-confidence motion’ plan

Chennai : DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Chennai : DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

The BJP on Saturday attacked DMK leader MK Stalin over his announcement of moving a no-confidence motion against the AIADMK government saying he is “trying to fish in troubled waters”. In the backdrop of likely merger of two AIADMK factions after the removal of TTV Dhinakaran as AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary, Stalin had said on Friday DMK would move a no-confidence motion against the government “if required”.

“DMK working president Stalin is trying to fish in troubled waters. When he says he will move a no-confidence motion if required, it shows he is not confident about that,” BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters on Chennai.

She said the announcement was made with the intention of keeping the media spotlight on Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition. Speculation are also rife that post-merger, the AIADMK might join the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP is aiming to make inroads in the southern state where it has just one Lok Sabha MP and no representation in the 234-member Assembly. Palaniswami, who was sworn-in as chief minister following a revolt by his predecessor O Panneerselvam against jailed party chief V K Sasikala earlier this year, had won a trust vote on February 18 in the Assembly.

On BJP National President Amit Shah’s upcoming three-day tour of Tamil Nadu starting August 22, Soundararajan said it was aimed at strengthening party’s “fundamental structure”.

Besides interacting with party office-bearers, Shah is scheduled to meet a range of people, including scholars and others from various fields, she added. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP national president is travelling across country to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at grassroots level.

The BJP-led Centre and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu are maintaining “cordial” relations to ensure delivery of the their various good schemes, Soundararajan said.

