Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. (Source: AP) Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. (Source: AP)

Fortyseven persons, including 23 bull tamers, were injured during the jallikattu conducted at Thirukanurpatti near here, police said today. District Collector A.Annadurai had flagged-off the jallikattu yesterday.

While 18 injured were admitted to Thanjavur medical college hospital, the rest were discharged after first-aid.

A total of 276 bulls were used at the event.