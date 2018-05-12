Tamil Nadu: 1.80 kg cocaine seized from Portugese national  

Cocaine weighing 1.80 kgs was seized from a Portugese national, who arrived at the airport in Chennai on Saturday, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said. Acting on a tip off, the officials intercepted the passenger Mendes Afonso Domingos upon his arrival from Sau Paulo and seized 1.80 kgs of cocaine from his possession.

The drug was concealed in six food tins of Brazil make and was of ‘very pure form’ sourced directly from the Cocaine production belt in South America, Narcotics Control Bureau, Zonal Director, Bruno A said in a release.

However, the value of the narcotic seized was not revealed. Preliminary investigations revealed Domingos had come to the city on a tourist visa and was planning to leave the country after delivering the consignment, he said. Domingos is believed to be working under a South American Cocaine cartel, the official said adding further investigations were on.

