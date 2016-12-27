Tamil fishermen attacked, chased away by Sri Lankan navy

Nearly 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen from this island town were forced to return without their catch after they were allegedly attacked and chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing off Katchatheevu.

At least five fishermen were injured when they were attacked by the Lankan naval personnel using pipes, yesterday, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, S Emiret said.

“The naval men also snapped the nets of about 100 boats forcing all the fishermen to flee and return to the shore last night,” he said.

“The fishers had ventured into the sea in more than 600 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu when they were attacked,” Emiret added.