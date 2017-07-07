Taluka in Vadodara declared cholera-hit

Dabhoi taluka and its adjoining area in Vadodara has been declared cholera affected after water samples from the area tested positive for cholera bacteria. One person from the taluka has also been tested positive for cholera.

According to Vadodara District Collector office, the step has been taken as a preventive measure. “We have taken the issue seriously as cholera spreads fast. The proposal to declare the taluka cholera-affected was received from the district panchayat. There is no need of any panic. The notification will be in place for three months,” said District Collector P Bharati.

Dabhoi Mamlatdar R R Rathwa, who took charge as the cholera control officer of the area on Thursday, said, “We have formed 11 teams of health officers. They have to submit reports to me everyday after conducting door-to-door survey.”

According to Rathwa, the water samples were tested last week after residents complained of contaminated water. Officials said that the notification, issued under the Bombay Epidemic Act, would bring a sense of accountability to the health administration to ensure that the quality of water is regularly monitored.

“At present, Dabhoi taluka and the surrounding area of 8 km is under constant watch. We had taken samples from many areas, and two water samples tested positive for cholera. The teams have been formed to monitor water samples daily. These samples will be collected from the point where it is chlorinated to the last point of the supply chain. If any sample tests positive, immediate preventive action can be taken to ensure that the contaminated water does not reach the residents of the area,” District Development Officer Saurabh Pardhi said.

