Talks with Vladimir Putin will strengthen India’s ‘special’ strategic partnership with Russia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin may also discuss the issue of extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation to third countries. (Source: PIB/File) Prime Minister Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin may also discuss the issue of extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation to third countries. (Source: PIB/File)

A day before his scheduled visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his hopes for a positive outcome from the bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said the talks would further strengthen the ‘special and privileged’ strategic partnership between India and Russia. “Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” he tweeted.

“Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him,” another tweet read.

Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. @KremlinRussia_E @PutinRF_Eng — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2018

The focus of the informal summit in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday will be on pressing global and regional issues, including the outcome of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The two leaders are scheduled to meet for four to six hours for the ‘agendaless’ talks, PTI reported. Deliberations on matters of bilateral concern are likely to be very limited.

A range of issues, including the economic impact of US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on India and Russia, threat of terrorism, situation in Afghanistan and Syria, the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS summits, could possibly be brought to the table.

The possible impact of the US sanctions against Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on Indo-Russia defence cooperation might be a part of the deliberations to be held between the two leaders. Refusing to let any other country dictate terms of its defence engagement with Russia, India has been lobbying with the Trump administration in the matter.

Prime Minister Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin may also discuss the issue of extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation to third countries, possible areas for cooperation for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, India’s engagement with five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the situation in the Korean peninsula.

The talks aim to use the friendship and trust between the two nations to improve cooperation on key international and regional matters. A major part of the informal summit between the two leaders would be one-to-one and there might be limited segment for restricted delegation-level discussions.

