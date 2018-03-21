Talks with Ola on, Uber representative to meet tomorrow over strike, says MNS

Almost 90 to 95 per cent of Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai are participating in the strike. (File Photo) Almost 90 to 95 per cent of Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai are participating in the strike. (File Photo)

On the third day of the strike by drivers of app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which is spearheading the stir, said talks were on with the ride-hailing companies. “A meeting with a senior Ola representative from Delhi was held in suburban Andheri. Tomorrow, an official of Uber will be meeting us here,” MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik said.

Almost 90 to 95 per cent of Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai are participating in the strike, Naik said. It will be called off if there is a satisfactory solution in talks with Ola and Uber, he added. The drivers have been on an indefinite strike against the low-profit margins.

He rubbished claims that agitating drivers hurled stones on those Ola and Uber cabs still plying on Mumbai roads, three days after the strike began. Police have so far arrested 15 people from various parts of the city for damaging cars, a senior police official said. Uber has claimed that a large number of car operators from Mumbai and Pune have withdrawn the protest.

It is estimated that over 45,000 app-based cabs operate in Mumbai alone. Drivers of some black and yellow cabs had a field day as they charged extra fare from hapless commuters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App