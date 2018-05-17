Talks with CM fail to end strike by Haryana sanitation workers

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar

The talks between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sanitation workers Wednesday failed to pacify the latter, who announced to continue the strike. Sanitation workers are demanding abolition of outsourcing system, including for those workers who are engaged in sewer related works, regularisation of services of temporary employees and implementation of “equal pay for equal work” system. “Till the acceptance of these demands, the strike will continue,” said Haryana Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh president Naresh Shastri. He said the government also did not agree to give a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month.

Around 25,000 sanitation workers and 5,000 other municipal employees had gone on a strike about a week back. “We have a called a meeting on Thursday to decide next step,” Shastri said. On the other hand, Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister Kavita Jain, who was also present in the meeting chaired by the CM, said the government has decided to form a panel headed by Chief Secretary DS Dhesi on the issue of “equal work for equal pay” which would submit its report within a month.

“No new outsourcing contracts on supply of safai karamcharis or sanitation workers would be done in future by any ULB and also the present outsourcing policy contracts would continue till the date of its expiry and thereupon, the outsourced manpower would be shifted to the municipal rolls,” she said.

According to Jain, special monthly allowance for sanitation workers had been increased to Rs 1,000 from current Rs 350. The CM said a consensus was reached on some demands of sanitation workers and hoped they would call off their strike.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App