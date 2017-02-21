Talks inconclusive, Jat quota stir to continue

THE JAT agitation in Haryana is set to continue for now, as talks between the government panel and Jat leaders on Monday were inconclusive.

In a meeting held at Panipat, the Jat leaders refused to relent till all their demands were met, including withdrawal of all cases lodged in connection with violence during the quota stir in February 2016. However, the government has increased the compensation amount to Rs 2 lakh to each of those seriously injured in the violence last year. “First they (government) agreed to give Rs 2 lakh as compensation to each of the seriously injured, but later they started distributing Rs 1 lakh. Now, they have again agreed pay Rs 2 lakh compensation per case,” said Yashpal Malik, president of All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti.

Watch what else is making news:



“Our agitation will continue. We will observe black day on February 26,” Malik added.

The government will form a four-member committee to examine the status of police cases against the agitators and submit its report in four days, Malik said, adding that they have “given five-seven days to the government”.