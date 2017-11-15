Talks fail, sugarcane growers firm on ‘indefinite’ stir from today

DESPITE THE release of Rs 25 crore towards pending dues of Rs 70 crore of sugarcane growers, cane farmers of Doaba Sangharsh Committee are adamant that they will organise a rail roko and blockade of NH1 for an “indefinite period” from Wednesday at Chaheru bridge, situated between Jalandhar and Phagwara.

A meeting with the district administration and police Tuesday was inconclusive. Farmers said they would call of the protest only if the Punjab government accepts their demands, which includes increasing sugarcane prices to Rs 350 per quintal.

Doaba Sangharsh committee’s state unit president, Manjit Singh Rai alleged that the state government, in connivance with privately owned sugarmills, have been harassing cane growers.

