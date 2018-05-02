Talking on phone while driving will cost licence: Rajasthan HC

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: May 2, 2018 5:31:30 am
The Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the police to cancel driving licences of those caught talking on the phone while driving.

A bench of Justices Gopal Krishan Vyas and Ramchandra Singh Jhala passed the order on April 27 after Jodhpur Additional Police Commissioner (traffic) told the court that a large number of road accidents took place as two- and four-wheeler drivers used cellphones while driving.

The court has also sought a compliance report from the administration on May 22.

“The concerned RTO and authorities of the Transport Department are directed to initiate proceeding for cancellation of driving licence strictly in accordance with law, and after providing opportunity of hearing,” the order says. ENS

