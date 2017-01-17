Talking bad about country is not good education, says Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Observing that education should impart patriotism and contribute to personality development, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that “talking bad” about the country does not reflect “good education”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hyderabad chapter of Swarna Bharat Trust, which is run by Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu’s daughter Deepa Venkat, he said: “When I walked in, I was surprised to see all the ladies and girls get up and say ‘Vande Mataram’. I was pleased, because ‘Vande Mataram’ gives the first sign of feeling about the nation.”

He added, “When things go wrong, even in Kashmir, you feel hurt. When something right happens, you feel elated. The country needs this aspect too. You have people talking bad about the country in universities. I don’t consider this good education.’’