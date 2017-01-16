Talking bad about country is not good education, says Manohar Parrikar

Observing that education should impart values of patriotism and personality development, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said talking bad about the country is not “good education”. (Source: Express Photo) Observing that education should impart values of patriotism and personality development, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said talking bad about the country is not “good education”. (Source: Express Photo)

Observing that education should impart values of patriotism and personality development, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said talking bad about the country is not “good education”. “…That (personality development) is one of the most important aspects. I was surprised when all those ladies and girls (at the event) got up and said ‘Vande Mataram’. I was pleased. Because, ‘Vande Mataram’ gives the first sign of feeling about the nation,” he said.

“When something goes wrong, even in Kashmir, you feel hurt. When something goes right, you feel elated. Country needs this aspect also. Otherwise, you have people talking about, bad about the country in universities. I don’t consider that as a real good education,” he said.

Parrikar was speaking at the inauguration of Hyderabad Chapter of Swarna Bharat Trust, run by the family members of Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and others. Highlighting the importance of skill development, he said many job seekers are not able to get opportunities because they do not possess the requisite skills.

“Most of the time, I see there is no shortage of opportunities. There is also no shortage of unemployed youth. Then what is missing? The link that is missing is, basically those who are unemployed do not have any knowledge or skill to work in potential vacancies that exist,” Parrikar said.

The Centre’s schemes like ‘Make in India’, ‘Start Up India’, ‘Stand Up India’ and skill development are all aimed at empowering the youth of the country, he said. Noting that the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ can double or triple the number of tourists if cleanliness is ensured by all countrymen, the senior BJP leader said the campaign would “slowly become a mission of Indians”.

Appreciating the Swarna Bharat Trust for conducting its work without taking any grants from government, Parrikar lauded the good work done by the trust, including in skill development.