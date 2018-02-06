Talk to Hurriyat, they represent anger of Kashmiris: Saifuddin Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

A day after an Army captain and three jawans were killed in Pakistani shelling, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz Monday asked the government to open talks with Pakistan. Soz said the government should also talk to Hurriyat Conference “because they have represented the anger of Kashmiris in the recent times”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, former Union minister Soz said “India and Pakistan cannot live in perpetual animosity (and) there have to be more cordial relations which are abiding in nature.” He said, “Kashmir is a political dispute which can be resolved only through political means…by dialogue. Why are guns used from both the sides…open the dialogue in Kashmir and you will produce peace,” he said.

He said if the government wants the last gun to be silenced in Kashmir to begin talks, that will never happen.

At an event in Delhi, Abdullah said there is no way forward without dialogue. “We have tragedies in Kashmir, coming from the other side as well as from our side…But there is no way without talk. Anyway forward is not war…War creates more tragedies. …India and Pakistan are two neighbours. They will have to live…let not this line divide our hearts,” Abdullah said.

