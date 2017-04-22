Talk of Kamal Nath quitting party not true: Congress

Kamal Nath Kamal Nath

With speculation mounting that AICC general secretary and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath could quit the party to join the BJP, the Congress on Friday accused the BJP of running a malicious whisper campaign against the party’s senior leaders.

“BJP is running a malicious, ugly whisper campaign to malign Congress party’s senior most leaders. Perhaps they forget that Kamal Nath is not only the senior most parliamentarian, one of the most experienced leaders of the party…but has been the architect of recrafting the strategy and narrative of the Congress party through challenging times. Be it in 1977 to 1980 or be it post 1989 up to the year 2004 and then as part of the government,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“He continues to serve, and proudly, as a worker as a leader and as a general secretary of the party. We reject completely any such malicious and negative insinuations that the BJP is spreading,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now