Talk of change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh Congress doing rounds

Even as the Uttar Pradesh Congress heads to organisational elections in a few weeks’ time, talk of changes in its top leadership are doing the rounds.

According the sources in the party, after the recent rout in the state assembly election, its chief Raj Babbar conveyed his unwillingness to continue with the responsibility. The elections that is scheduled to begin on May 15 and will likely continue till October.

Among the faces, which are being discussed for the post of state president in the meantime also includes that of Nirmal Khatri, former Uttar Pradesh Congress president, who was earlier replaced with Raj Babbar. Sources said Khatri had met national party vice-president Rahul Gandhi a few days ago.

Other names include those of Rajesh Mishra, former MP from Varanasi, who is presently senior vice-president of the party and another former MP Raja Ram Pal.

“The reason why talks of changes have started is because the party would soon go for organisational elections within next two weeks and ideally the chief president would oversee the formation their committees as it is they, who has to co-ordinate,” said a senior party leader.

However, due to lack of time, Babbar, who was made chief in July last year, had to work with Khatri’s committee only as elections were due soon. Babbar did not even get the time to hold separate meetings with the district heads, who had complained about this during post poll review after elections.

“We have no information about any organisational changes. As for as activities are concerned, we have decided to contest upcoming local body elections alone and each district and division has started preparations for the same,” said Congress spokesperson Virendra Madan.

