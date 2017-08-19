Talent, quality compromised in family-run parties: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah arrives on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal on Friday. (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah arrives on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal on Friday. (PTI)

Family-driven political parties lack internal democracy and take decisions irrespective of talent and when that happens, “quality is compromised and democracy slowly dies away”, BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday. He then asked his audience at Samanvay Bhavan in Bhopal: “Does anybody have any doubt who will succeed Sonia Gandhi when she has no will (to continue as president)? But can you tell who will take over after Amit Shah?’’

While many shouted out the answer to the first question, the second poser drew a blank. Shah cited this as a confirmation of his premise. Despite all the talk of internal democracy, earlier in the day Shah made it clear during a closed-door meeting in the Bhopal party office that functionaries were not supposed to share proceedings at the party headquarters with the media. Every leader who came out of the party office refused to speak to journalists.

At the Samanvay Bhavan lecture, attended by prominent residents of Bhopal, Shah cited his own and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise in the BJP as examples to drive home the point that the BJP took individual potential and talent into consideration. In the 1980s, he was a worker pasting posters in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Shah said. “Today, I am the president of the world’s largest party.” Referring to Modi, he said: “When internal democracy is alive, a chaiwala’s son can occupy the highest post…. In the 1,650 parties registered after Independence, internal democracy is alive in only one or two parties.”

He said there was little scope for other parties to rise immediately after Independence because all the credit of the freedom struggle went to the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru’s stature was high. He said the Congress had some good people and the oldest national party was not corrupt back then. The BJP president, on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, landed in Bhopal on Friday and was taken in a large procession to the party headquarters where he will stay till Sunday.

Shah visited the house of legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra, who was disqualified by the Election Commission in an alleged case of paid news. The Supreme Court has stayed the commission order. Shah had lunch there. Shah also indicated to party functionaries that the 2018 state elections would be fought under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

