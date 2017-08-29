Talaq order has implications for Sabarimala rule on women’s entry, says Indira Jaising

Senior advocate Indira Jaising Senior advocate Indira Jaising

Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday said the verdict against instant triple talaq would have implications for several ongoing cases, including the one on women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. “Wherever there is a case in courts that is linked to family laws in the context of religion, I have seen that courts are a little wary. That is why this is a historic judgment.”

“Besides, I do not understand this argument used by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board that it (instant triple talaq) is a gunah but still valid. This judgment though will have ramifications for cases like that for entry of women in the Sabarimala temple,” Jaising said at a discussion organised by Muslim Women’s Forum and Anhad on the Triple Talaq judgement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App