Taking stock of projects along the border, Rajnath calls for completion on priority

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the border area projects along with MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju. The status of border roads, flood lights, border outposts (BOPs) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the International Borders was discussed during the meeting. Major impediments hampering the development of Border Infrastructure were also discussed, said a statement from home ministry. Singh directed that the ongoing projects should be completed on priority and in a time-bound manner. He mentioned that technological solutions should be put in place where physical barriers are not possible.

This will involve networking of equipments like High Resolution Cameras, Radars, Unattended Ground Sensors, Optical Fibres, Infra Red Sensors, Aerostats and Hand-held Thermal Imagers etc.

Singh also expressed his concern about the difficulties being experienced by the residents of border areas. He mentioned that necessary assistance should be extended to them in the field of education, health and other basic necessities.

