Taking jibe at Rahul, Barkha Singh quits Congress women cell

Barkha Singh. (File) Barkha Singh. (File)

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress chief, Barkha Singh, on Thursday attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi before stepping down from her position. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of being “mentally unfit” to run the party, Singh said that issues of empowerment of women and women security “mean nothing” to him, and that Rahul and state Congress chief Ajay Maken have only used these issues to gather votes. Calling herself a “loyal soldier” of the party, Singh claimed that Maken, “misbehaved, not only with me but also with several other office bearers of Delhi Mahila Congress, and when the same was brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, our plea fell on deaf ears”.

While national mahila congress chief Shobha Oza stated that Singh was being removed as state mahila congress president, Singh emphasised that she has no plans of quitting the party. “I will not quit the Congress. I will wage my war within the party,” she said. Singh said, “It is because of this attitude of Rahul and Maken that as many as five district presidents and 75 block presidents resigned from the organisation. One of them has also filed a complaint of harassment against Maken and Shobha Oza.”

She also alleged, “When we complain of Maken abusing and threatening us, we are told to take up the same with Maken himself.” Singh also questioned Gandhi’s reluctance to address issues within the party. “Why is he scared of meeting his own party members? Several senior leaders have quit the party because of this very reason — his reluctance to address issues that exist within the organisation”.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said Singh chose to bring out personal grudges on the eve of MCD elections in a deliberate attempt to hurt the party.

