Taking a dip in the Ganga, 24-year-old mechanical engineer drowns in Rishikesh

A 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Delhi’s Aman Vihar drowned while taking a dip in the Ganga in Rishikesh on Sunday. According to police, the victim, Kundan (24), had left for an office trip along with his colleagues on Friday. Police are yet to recover his body from the river.

A relative said, “Kundan’s colleagues had gone for river rafting and he decided to take a bath in the Ganga. He asked one of the people with him to record a video. But he went off towards the deep water and drowned. People were around but nobody tried to save him.”

The video shows Kundan taking a dip in the river. At first, he holds on to a rope, but lets go of it later. He then tries to swim for a bit before suddenly going under.

Speaking to The Indian Express, his elder brother, Krishan, said, “He was going to return home on Sunday. Police are yet to recover his body.”

