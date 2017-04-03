Take stern action against those involved in corrupt practices: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday directed officials of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics to take stern action against those involved in corrupt practices.

The Chief Minister has directed swift completion of departmental proceedings so that officials involved in corrupt practices and embezzlement of public money can be dealt with strictly, an official release said.

It is to be mentioned that reports of rampant corruption in the Directorate surfaced after Director of Financial Inspections (DFI) conducted an enquiry in the aftermath of receiving complains of irregularities in the office and submitted its report in 2016.

Under 13th Finance Commission Grant, the Directorate, under the Planning and Development Department, was provided Rs Rs 5.40 crore annually to achieve certain milestones set by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, for the five years duration from 2010-2011 to 2014-15. The aim was to improve the statistical system at State and District level but suspecting some wrong doing, the Planning and Development Department asked the Finance department, which is overall responsible for Finance Commission Grants, to conduct an enquiry on the matter.

Following that, the DFI detected serious irregularities and lapses on the part of the officers and staff of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics including misappropriation of government fund.

It was found during investigation that the government money was illegally deposited in the personal accounts of many of officers and staff of the Directorate. The department has taken several steps and already placed 10 officers and 17 staff members of the directorate under suspension, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now