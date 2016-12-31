Take pledge to make country clean, pollution free: Pranab Mukerjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday wished people for the New Year and asked them to take pledge to make the country clean and pollution free. Greeting the people on the eve of New Year, the President said “May the New Year bring progress and prosperity to our glorious nation.

“Let us unite to build an India of our dreams and pledge to make our beautiful country clean and pollution free,” he said in a message while wishing all the countrymen here and in abroad.