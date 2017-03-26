Take party’s policies to grassroot level: Amit Shah to BJP workers

BJP President Amit Shah with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the party workers’ training program in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the party workers’ training program in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah today called upon the party workers to take the policies and programmes of the party as well as the Haryana government to the “grassroot-level”.

He was addressing the ‘Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shatabdi Karyakarta Vistar’ workshop on the third and concluding day here.

The event was not open to the media.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state ministers Ram Bilas Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu, state BJP chief Subhash Barala and senior BJP leader Anil Jain were also present on the occasion among others.

Later, talking to reporters, a BJP worker who took part in the event said, “Amit Shah called on us to take the policies and programmes of the party and the state government to the grassroot level. He also told us to work as a bridge between the party and the government.”

The BJP president also said benefits of development should reach “the last man”, what Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay had dreamt of, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now