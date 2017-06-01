Take kids to ancestral village and post selfies, Uttarakhand CM tells people

Rawat said that taking children to their village home will rekindle a love for their roots and they may feel tempted to revisit home. (Representational Image) Rawat said that taking children to their village home will rekindle a love for their roots and they may feel tempted to revisit home. (Representational Image)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday appealed to people of the hill state to take their children to their ancestral villages during the summer vacations and post selfies from those locales. In posts on social media site twitter, Rawat said that visiting their ancestral places will kindle a feeling of attachment in children while the selfies would present a unique picture of the state through social media.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to combat the problem of migration from the hills, Rawat said those who are parents could do their bit to contribute to the cause.

“All parents who have their homes in the hills but live elsewhere should take their children to their ancestral villages this summer to revive in them a sense of attachment for their roots.

“They should also share their photo with their children from their village at #SelfieFromMyVillage,” Rawat said.

He said that taking children to their village home in the hills will rekindle a love for their roots in them and they may feel tempted to come home again and again.

“Each photo will tell a separate story and present a unique picture of Uttarakhand through the social media,” Rawat said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App