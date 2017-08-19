Take education responsibility of child of rape victim: Punjab and Haryana HC to govt 

High Court has directed the state government to take the responsibility of school education of a child born to a gang-rape victim. High Court has directed the state government to take the responsibility of school education of a child born to a gang-rape victim.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to take the responsibility of school education of a child born to a gang-rape victim. Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, in his order on August 9, directed the Administration of Justice Department to ensure free education of the child till he passes Class 12.

The high court also directed the department to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the name of the child in the shape of fixed deposit in a nationalised bank, out of which the woman would be allowed to keep on withdrawing interest every month for the purpose of sustenance of the child.

The deposit could be withdrawn only after the child attains the age of majority. The matter came up before the court in October 2016 in the wake of a petition filed by the woman’s father, seeking directions for termination of pregnancy of his 13-year-old daughter who was gang-raped in Mewat district of Haryana.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research did not approve the termination of pregnancy in view of medical condition and development of the foetus. She was 26 weeks’ pregnant, which was beyond the permissible limits for medical termination of pregnancy.

The woman later delivered a male child. The court ordered the maintenance and support to the child over and above the Rs 5 lakh financial assistance given to the woman under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme.

