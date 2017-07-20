Take care of trees as members of one’s own family: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan (File/Express photo) Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan (File/Express photo)

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday asked people to plant saplings and protect and conserve the flora and fauna as members of their family.Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today asked people to plant saplings and protect and conserve the flora and fauna as members of their family.

During a sapling plantation programme at Ashoka Garden in Ashok Vihar, Vardhan said planting saplings was a “divine work” and people should protect and conserve the flora and fauna. He also asked people to remain alert towards protection of environment.

“Not only should everyone plant saplings, but also care for plants as a member of one’s own family. Trees have a very important place in our lives. They not only help in making the environment pure, but also provide life-giving oxygen, fruits, flowers, shade and cool the environment,” he said.

Vardhan pointed out that after becoming the Environment Minister, he has had the opportunity to plant saplings at several places in the country, but the pleasure that he got on Thursday in planting saplings while getting drenched in rain was an “unparalleled experience”.

He also urged the people to use cycle at least once a week, as it would be beneficial to the environment, as well as our health.

