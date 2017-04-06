Take action against polluting units in Ghaziabad: NGT to UPPCB

NGT has directed UP Pollution Control Board to initiate action against polluting industries in Ghaziabad. (File Photo) NGT has directed UP Pollution Control Board to initiate action against polluting industries in Ghaziabad. (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal has directed UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to initiate action against polluting industries in Ghaziabad and adjoining areas after a plea alleged that toxic discharge from these units was causing air and water pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed UPPCB to conduct inspection of these units and submit a compliance report.

“We direct the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to take immediate steps and action against the defaulting industries. Compliance report be submitted by May 5,” the bench said. The tribunal had earlier ordered surprise checks of polluting industries in the area and directed Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), UPPCB to conduct surprise inspection of these units and submit data.

The NGT’s direction came on a plea by Ghaziabad resident Rajiv Narayan, who had alleged that rapid development of industries has resulted in acute air and water pollution which is causing severe health problems to the city’s dwellers. According to him, CPCB in 2009 came up with Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) by looking at four prime parameters to arrive at a score for water, air and land pollution. This index showed Ghaziabad as third most polluted city in the country.

