Take action against officials for ‘wilful absence’: Delhi government to HoDs’

The Delhi government has issued directions to all heads of departments to take strict action against employees indulging in “wilful absence” from duty at the secretariat. The move comes after the government started to notice that several officials have been staying away from work, despite expiry of their sanctioned leaves. “The directorate is in receipt of many cases regarding unauthorised absence from different departments, in which no action had been taken against the defaulter, despite lapse of considerable period of time…” a written communication to all heads of departments, principal secretaries and secretaries read. The first communication should be made to the official asking him to join his duties. “If not responded to, public notice may be issued… If still, no response is received, action may be taken,” the directorate said.

